VIDEO: Mark Warawa remembered

Langley-Aldergrove MP honored with book of condolences and township flags lowered to half-mast

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa may have lost his battle with cancer, but the community is seeing to it that his legacy lasts for years to come.

The 69-year old he died peacefully this morning at Langley hospice.

Mark’s son, Ryan Warawa, said he was a man of both integrity and a server to the community.

“He’s somebody who instilled in each of us children the value of giving back to the community. Not to look into your own interest but in the interests of others. He was a man of integrity. That is how each of us is looking to live our lives. My father trail-blazed that path for us,” Ryan said.

Warawa leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Diane, as well as five children, and 10 grandchildren.

His constituency office is also grappling with the loss, but have turned his old desk into a memorial centre for the MP.

Offering coffee, small treats, and plenty of memories to share, a book of condolences has been left for anyone wishing to share a story, thank you, or thoughts to those who knew Warawa.

Kim Houlind, the constituency communications manager said she knew Warawa for 15 years and was always drawn back to working with him – even after accepting other positions.

“He built an environment of purpose, which was something we all shared here was to do work that had meaning. He was all about that. I couldn’t find anything else out there like that.”

Read more: Condolences pour forth after passing of Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa

“My father loved Langley so much,” Ryan said. “This is the community in which his four boys were all born. We were all born in Langley memorial hospital. Certainly he leaves a legacy – the environmental award he started here in Langley is certainly one of his enduring legacies.”

Warawa started the Langley Environmental Hero award in 2006 as a way to honour people’s efforts to protect the land around them. Towards the end of his life, Warawa’s largest focus was to make hospice care more accessible to all Canadians.

Anyone wishing to send condolences can email mark.warawa@parl.gc.ca.

Alternatively, people can mail to the constituency office at 104-4769 222nd St, Langley, BC, V2Z 3C1.

People can also come in and sign the book of condolences between office hours, Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details for Warawa’s funeral service will be announced shortly.

“Mark’s passion was his faith,” Houlind added. “But, regardless of your faith background, Mark embraced everybody.”

Additionally, the Township of Langley lowered their flags to half-mast to honor Warawa after the news of his passing.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________