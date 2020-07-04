VIDEO: Medea Ebrahimian mourned by friends and family

Memorial held for one the of three found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows last month

A memorial service was held for 23-year-old Medea Ebrahimian, one of three people found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows on June 13.

The service took place on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Gardens Cemetery, 19082 16th Avenue.

It was open to anyone who wished to attend as Dyako Ebrahimian, Medea’s father, wanted the community to know the “amazing” person who’s been lost.

Medea, who was working at a bakery, was staying at the house temporarily as she looked for a place. It was the home of her mother (Ebrahimian’s ex-wife) and her mother’s boyfriend, the other two fatalities.

Ebrahimian’s son was also living at the house with his mother and sister – he is survived the fire and is out of hospital.

READ MORE: Memorial set for one of three found dead at Langley house fire

IHIT was called in to take over the investigation after a body was discovered in the backyard that was deemed to be a homicide at 19600 block of Wakefield Drive.

Memorials have been placed in front of the house with loving messages and tributes to the family in the past weeks.

READ MORE: ‘You will be missed’: Memorial goes up to victim of fatal Langley house fire

Roughly 20 people attended, many wearing masks and keeping their distance due to COVID-19 precautions. Heritage Gardens staff provided hand sanitizer and wore gloves throughout the service.

A few friends shared stories with each other while everyone took a turn laying a flower on Ebrahimian’s casket before it was lowered into the ground.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

funeralLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
Politics, pandemics and Russian aluminum: why Canada faces fresh U.S. tariffs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Medea Ebrahimian mourned by friends and family

Memorial held for one the of three found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows last month

Langley vigil demands justice for Ontario animal activist killed protesting in front of slaughterhouse

More than two dozen people gathered at Britco Pork to remember Regan Russell, and fight Bill 156

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce to hold series of COVID-related webinars

Tourism updates, Canada Emergency Response Benefit details, and public speaking workshops expected

Langley seniors centre offers foot care and tax help but no recreation

The seniors facility has announced a partial reopening with limited services

17-year-old Langley resident Dylan Patterson earns free Chevy Malibu

Integra Tire owner Peter Foreman held an essay contest to determine a fitting recipient for the car

VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Police ramp up efforts to get impaired drivers off B.C. roads this summer

July is dedicated to the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Migrant workers stage multi-city action for full status amid COVID-19 risks

‘COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing crisis’

Okanagan school drops ‘Rebels’ sports team name, citing links with U.S. Civil War

Name and formerly-used images “fly in the face” of the district’s human rights policy, says board chair

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Most Read