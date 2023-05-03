A member of the RCMP’s ERT team talks on the phone after an officer’s vehicle crashed into a dump truck on Highway 1 en route to a weapons call in Chilliwack on May 3, 2023. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

A member of the RCMP’s ERT team talks on the phone after an officer’s vehicle crashed into a dump truck on Highway 1 en route to a weapons call in Chilliwack on May 3, 2023. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

VIDEO: Member of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team crashes SUV on Highway 1 in Langley

Convoy of ERT officers were en route to weapons call in Chilliwack Wednesday afternoon

As Mounties were dealing with a weapons incident in Chilliwack Wednesday afternoon, a member of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) crashed his vehicle en route.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. RCMP officers descended on a stretch of Yale Road near Menzies, between Broadway and Woodbine.

As police had the area flagged off and were diverting traffic, the ERT was dispatched from its home base in Surrey.

According to witnesses in the Langley and Surrey area, approximately nine ERT vehicles were travelling very quickly through the area in a convoy in heavy traffic.

Close to 3 p.m. one of the ERT SUVs collided with the back of a dump truck at high speed, according to Curtis Kreklau of South Fraser News Services.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the 232nd Street onramp.

The extent of the injuries to any police officer was unknown by Wednesday evening.

“Afternoon rush hour traffic was heavily impacted for several hours until the scene was cleared up around 5:30 p.m.,” Kreklau said. “Officers with the CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) were also on the scene investigating.”

READ MORE: Man in hospital with serious injuries following assault on Yale Road in Chilliwack

The weapons incident in Chilliwack came to a safe conclusion at after 5 p.m.

Breaking NewschilliwackLangleyRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley Bed Bath & Beyond space to be replaced by Canadian chain
Next story
B.C. MLA calls for provincewide ban on drug use in parks, playgrounds

Just Posted

A member of the RCMP’s ERT team talks on the phone after an officer’s vehicle crashed into a dump truck on Highway 1 en route to a weapons call in Chilliwack on May 3, 2023. (Curtis Kreklau photo)
VIDEO: Member of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team crashes SUV on Highway 1 in Langley

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, May 2, that the club has signed 6-foot-11 centre Stefan Jankovic. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)
SPORTS BRIEFS: Bandits sign Jankovic, McGlynn homers, Park wins GNAC glory

Doug Putman, owner of the new chain taking over 21 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, including Langley’s, in the wake of the American chain’s bankruptcy. (rooms+spaces)
Langley Bed Bath & Beyond space to be replaced by Canadian chain

Langley Thunder opened the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League season with a pair of 11-8 losses on Sunday, April 30, in Burnaby, and Tuesday, May 2, against the Port Coquitlam Saints (seen here) at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
Langley Thunder opens season with pair of losses