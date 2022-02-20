VIDEO: Vancouver police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire on PNE grounds

A fire that broke out shortly after midnight at the PNE on Sunday (Feb. 20) damaged one building but did not injure any people or animals.

In a statement, the PNE said that the blaze broke out at the Technical Works Yard. That area contains two buildings with office space, trade workshops, supplies, vehicles and equipment and PNE memorabilia.

“The fire was contained to the smaller of the two buildings and losses include equipment, vehicles, tools and supplies,” the PNE stated. “There were no injuries.”

The fire was extinguished by Vancouver Fire Rescue before it could spread beyond the first building.

Vancouver police said Sunday that the fire was considered suspicious and was under investigation. About 20 cars were damaged in the blaze.

Thanks to quick response from @VanFireRescue who kept last night’s fire at the @PNE_Playland from being much worse. The @PNE has weathered many challenges and has my full support in rebuilding. https://t.co/c7AqbHHDlc — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) February 20, 2022

