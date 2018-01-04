VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Fire crews are investigating a blaze that gutted a Coquitlam home just after midnight on Thursday.

According to Coquitlam deputy fire Chief Rod Gill, 2o firefighters spent nearly five hours fighting the blaze at a two-storey wood frame home in the 600 block of Grayson Avenue.

“The fire was going quite well before we got there,” Gill said, noting that it took fire fighters significant time before they could safely enter the house.

“A third of the roof had collapsed into the structure.”

Gill said that that a few people were home when the fire broke out but that there were no injuries.

“Looks like it started by the carport,” he said.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said that although police responded to the blaze, they do not believe it was suspicious in nature

Fire crews remain on scene.

