VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Note: The language in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police now say the driver who drove the wrong way down Highway 99 before hitting two cars on Sunday night did not drive the wrong way through the Massey Tunnel, as was previously believed.

READ: RCMP ‘may never know’ why Vancouver man drove wrong way through Massey Tunnel

“We have learned that the driver did not go through the tunnel the wrong way but went through the counterflow barriers,” Deas Island Traffic Services RCMP Sgt. Lorne Lecker told Black Press Media on Tuesday morning.

Lecker said the 26-year-old Vancouver man drove the correct way through the southbound lanes of the tunnel before driving through the barriers.

He then continued on, heading the wrong way, until nearly Highway 17 where he hit a Toyota Rav 4 head-on, sending a 48-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman to hospital.

A grey Honda Pilot was also hit. Both occupants were treated by paramedics on scene.

A car drove the wrong way down Hwy. 99 and hit two cars on Sunday afternoon. (A Evans/Twitter)

The wrong-way driver remains in hospital, Lecker said, with life-threatening injuries. He remains unconscious so police may never be able to interview him. They have not ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash.

Lecker confirmed police are aware of dashcam footage appearing to show the wrong-way driver on the highway.

A YouTube video posted Monday appears to show an older-style Volkswagen Golf heading the wrong way down Highway 99.

Anyone who saw either the driver, the crash or the aftermath is asked to call Const. Manjit Gill at 778-290-2400 and cite file 2018-949.

