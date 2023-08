VIDEO: Motorcycle crash in Langley lands at least one in hospital

A car and motorcycle crashed in North Langley Friday, Aug. 18, on 91A Avenue during rush hour. At least one person was taken to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A crash in Walnut Grove during the late Friday afternoon commute has landed at least one person in hospital with what’s been described as serious injuries after a motorcycle and car collided.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all dispatched to the crash in the 20100-block of 91A Avenue, between the movie theatre and skating rink, at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Witnesses on scene reported a lone motorcyclist was thrown from the bike in a collision with a passenger car.

“The rider was in audible pain and transported by paramedics to RCH [Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminister] with what appeared to be serious injuries,” shared one witness.

It was clearly visible that the vehicle sustained significant windshield damage and the airbags were deployed in the crash.

It’s speculated the vehicle was turning left into the theatre parking lot when the collision occurred.

• More details as they come available

