VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Brookswood crash

A motorcycle rider was transported to hospital by ambulance with what a Langley RCMP report described as non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car in the 3500 block of 200th Street on Saturday night.
Around 9:15 p.m., Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle and rider down in the middle of the road in a Brookswood neighbourhood.
They arrived to find an injured rider lying in the road.
200th Street was closed while crews dealt with the incident.
