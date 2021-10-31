VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Brookswood crash

A motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car in the 3500 block of 200th St. in Brookswood Saturday night, Oct. 30. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)A motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car in the 3500 block of 200th St. in Brookswood Saturday night, Oct. 30. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
A motorcycle rider was transported to hospital by ambulance with what a Langley RCMP report described as non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car in the 3500 block of 200th Street on Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle and rider down in the middle of the road in a Brookswood neighbourhood.

They arrived to find an injured rider lying in the road.

200th Street was closed while crews dealt with the incident.

