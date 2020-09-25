VIDEO: Mounties looking to catch Chilliwack bike-riding teen groper

Man caught on video slapping the backside of girl near CSS riding a bicycle

A man on a bike was seen groping a teenager on Williams Street on security video on Sept. 16, 2020 recorded by local resident Rob Iezzi. (YouTube)

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for help identifying a man seen on home security footage groping a girl on the street last week.

The video footage posted on YouTube shows two young women walking north on the east side of Williams near Chilliwack Secondary School when a man wearing a backwards baseball hat, a blue shirt and riding a red bike comes up behind the girls and is seen to slap or grab the buttocks of one of them.

The incident happened at around 12:15 on Sept. 16 and was captured on security cameras by the resident at the corner of Williams Street and Reece Avenue.

Rob Iezzi’s videos from his security cameras at his house have become somewhat famous in Chilliwack. Iezzi’s videos of odd, illegal and dangerous activity posted on YouTube have been shared widely over the years.

• READ MORE: A year in review from Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

• READ MORE: VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack secondary

Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release about the incident on Friday, Sept. 25, and say the suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a hat.

“As the RCMP continue to pursue our investigation we reaching out for the public’s assistance to identify the man in the photo,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “RCMP have not received any similar incidents. We are concerned and take the safety of everyone especially our children seriously.”

RCMP urge anyone with information to identify the individual to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

assaultRCMP