VIDEO: Mounties say tussle with South Surrey driver followed ‘erratic/possibly impaired’ report

Police say video showing a Surrey RCMP officer apparently punching a driver in the Morgan Creek area Friday morning does not show the whole picture.

Following a tweet sharing the 15-second video – captured at 32 Avenue and 160 Street just before 11:30 a.m. by a TikTok user – police tweeted “some context.”

The driver/vehicle fled after backing into our police car. Vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Police dog track was negative. The vehicle has been seized and we'll be following up with the registered owner & continuing investigation. Our officer is ok. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 24, 2020

“Our officer was responding to a report of an erratic/possibly impaired driver this morning when he came across the vehicle, driver slumped over,” the tweet states.

“When officer tried to wake the driver he became combative and began to fight…”

The video shows the dark-coloured vehicle parked on the sidewalk and the officer leaning inside the driver-side door. He then backs away, closes the door and punches through the open window three times before the vehicle can be seen backing away.

In a second tweet, Surrey RCMP explained that the driver fled the scene after backing into the officer’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle “was found abandoned a short time later,” the tweet states, adding that police seized the vehicle and will be following up with the registered owner.

The officer was not hurt in the altercation, police note.