VIDEO: Mounties seek help identifying ‘makeup bandit’ in bank robbery

Suspect appears to have used makeup or fake tanner to possibly cover tattoos or scars, police say

Coquitlam RCMP are trying to tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery wearing more than just the usual disguise.

The robbery happened at a bank in the 2500 block of Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam on Nov. 1, 2017, according to a news release.

Investigators have a “high solve rate” for bank robberies, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, but this the suspect appeared to have used self-tanning product or heavy foundation makeup on his face and neck.

“It may be that he was trying to hide tattoos, a facial scar or some other distinguishing feature,” McLaughlin said.

The suspect is described as Aboriginal or Caucasian, with a round face and heavy build.

He’s believed to be 35 to 40 years old, and was wearing dark sunglasses, a navy windbreaker-style jacket with a New England Patriots logo, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball cap with a Los Angeles Dodgers logo.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call the Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice
Next story
78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Just Posted

House fire in Aldergrove

Flames shooting out what appears to be the chimney

Langleys seventh ‘rattiest’ municipality in B.C.

There are a number of ways to reduce risk of infestation says rodent removal expert

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

SLIDESHOW: Kodiaks ground Lightning

Photos from Credo Christian’s 1-0 victory over Langley Christian in senior girls soccer

Jr. Blaze burn Cards

Langley Junior squad improves to 2-1 after 7-4 victory over Abbotsford

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Police, coast guard searching after man falls into Fraser River

Boats, divers and a helicopter involved in looking for man who fell into the water in Delta

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

Kiwi rugby team enjoys Langley hospitality

Cultural exchange: DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College

VIDEO: Mounties seek help identifying ‘makeup bandit’ in bank robbery

Suspect appears to have used makeup or fake tanner to possibly cover tattoos or scars, police say

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Most Read