Tamara Jansen has called for Canadian intervention to help persecuted Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan (file)

VIDEO: MP Jansen calls for Canadian intervention to help persecuted Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP calls for special program in wake of bombing attack

Saying freedom of religion is a “fundamental right,” Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen has again called upon the federal government to take action against religious persecution of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.

Jansen, the deputy shadow cabinet minister for labour, made the call after she took part in a Saturday, May 16th videoconference event entitled Afghan Sikhs: The Way Forward.

Organized by United Sikhs, the event included Liberal MP James Maloney (Etobicoke – Lakeshore, ON) and Chabul Singh Khalsa, a Sikh who lives in Afghanistan.

Moderator Jagdeep Singh, executive director of United Sikhs, said the goal was to create a “non-partisan” Canadian response to the religious persecution of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan that has reduced a population that once numbered in the hundreds of thousands to just hundreds.

The conference was held in the wake of last month’s attack by gunmen and suicide bombers on a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul that saw 25 people murdered before security forces killed the attackers. Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility.

Khalsa, speaking from Afghanistan, described the situation for Sikhs in Kabul as unsafe and insecure.

“There is no security,” Khalsa commented.

“Freedom of religion is a fundamental right, and we need to stand up for it all around the world, wherever it is threatened,” said MP Jansen.

“It’s time for the Government of Canada to take action to help Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan whose very lives are in danger.”

READ ALSO: A new approach needed to get Canadians home from India, MPs say

READ ALSO: MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

MP Jansen sponsored a petition at www.TamaraJansenMP.ca in late March that calls on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to “strongly advocate with his Afghan counterpart on behalf of persecuted religious minorities” and to create a special program to allow persecuted Sikhs and other persecuted religious minorities to leave Afghanistan and come to Canada.

“Canada has a strong record of supporting freedom of religion, human rights and the rule of law,” said MP Jansen.

“I ran on a promise to stand up for freedom, and that’s what my Conservative colleagues and I will do every day, both in Ottawa and our home ridings.”

“I hope the government will finally take decisive action to protect Afghan Sikhs, and work to end the persecution they face.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AldergroveLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Just Posted

Langley Mounties garner hundreds in food donations, $2,000 from Aldergrove drive-bys

Thursday was full of surprises with more than 108 cars driving by and swapping measures of kindness

VIDEO: MP Jansen calls for Canadian intervention to help persecuted Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP calls for special program in wake of bombing attack

VIDEO: A virtual sparring match is held online by Langley Taekwondo school

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove food bank in new digs

Sunny Sharma surprised the managers with a $1,000 cheque Saturday during their move

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Lab was involved in trials that led to creation of Ebola vaccine

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Mounties investigating after infant found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Most Read