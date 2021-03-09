VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 1 in Langley Monday night

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley that shut down the highway into Abbotsford.
Abbotsford and Township of Langley first responders were called to a three-vehicle collision eastbound on Highway 1, east of 264th Street around 8:30 p.m.
“It appears one vehicle rear-ended two others at high speed and ended up on its side in the ditch,” explained a witness on scene.
“Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue the victim from the rolled-over vehicle.”
One person was transported by air ambulance to hospital.
The area was cleared, and the highway reopened around 11 p.m.