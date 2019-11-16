VIDEO: Multiple fire department units at scene of Brookswood house fire

An early morning fire in a Brookswood neighbourhood forced the evacuation of one house near 40 Avenue and 201A Street when a blaze started in a vehicle.
At least six Langley Township fire department vehicles responded to the fire, which was reported around 6:30 a.m.
Residents said the occupants of the house, a family with several small children, got out unharmed.
It appeared the blaze began in a camper trailer and spread to a car and the house roof before firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze.
