VIDEO: Multiple fire department units at scene of Brookswood house fire

Blaze appeared to have started in a parked trailer

An early morning fire in a Brookswood neighbourhood forced the evacuation of one house near 40 Avenue and 201A Street when a blaze started in a vehicle.

At least six Langley Township fire department vehicles responded to the fire, which was reported around 6:30 a.m.

Residents said the occupants of the house, a family with several small children, got out unharmed.

It appeared the blaze began in a camper trailer and spread to a car and the house roof before firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze.

