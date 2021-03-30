VIDEO: Multiple Langley RCMP officers called to 216th Street near Fraser Highway

A Langley RCMP officer at the scene of an incident on 216 Street near Fraser Highway on Tuesday, March 30. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

As many as eight police vehicles were called to a residence on 216th Street near Fraser Highway in Langley on Tuesday morning, March 30 around 9 a.m.

An RCMP officer could be observed interviewing one person in the front yard of the house, and there were reports on social media that two people had been ordered to lay on the ground by police on a sidewalk down the road.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy told the Langley Advance Times it was a family disturbance and no one was taken into custody.

Officers left the scene around 10 a.m.

