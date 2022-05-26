Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

at least three other vehicles also on fire

  • May. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Okanagan mayor wants boat luxury tax reconsidered
Next story
Homicide team investigating fatal assault outside Sevenoaks mall in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Seismic construction is underway at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Seismic construction is underway at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Seismic upgrade construction aiming to catch up at Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary

On May 28, celebrate all things bees and pollinators at the Langley Demonstration Garden on Saturday, May 28. (file)
Festival of the Bees returns to Langley Demonstration Garden

Robbie Franks and his dad Jerry (right) called the decision to clear graveside mementos from Langley Lawn Cemetery ‘heartless.” The younger Franks alerted other families via social media. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley cemetery staff threw out burial ashes when they cleared unapproved decorations

Langley Minor Hockey Association is looking for new players for the upcoming season. Pre-registration begins June 1. (LMHA)
Langley Minor Hockey Association is recruiting