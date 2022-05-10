A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

VIDEO: Naked man runs through Surrey Walmart

Surrey RCMP say the man had left the area by the time police arrived

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to a Surrey Walmart Saturday for a “report that a naked male was causing a disturbance inside.”

A video circulating on social media shows a naked man running with a shopping cart through the produce section of Walmart while other shoppers look on or move out of the way.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Black Press Media that officers received the call from a store employee on Saturday (May 7) around 8 p.m. It happened at the Walmart near 88 Avenue and 124 Street.

Munn said that by the time officers arrived, they were told by store security that the man had already left the area.

If anyone has any information about the incident, Munn said, they are welcome to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-7776 and provide more information.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmpWalmart

Previous story
Help heal Indigenous residential school trauma, public safety minister tells RCMP
Next story
B.C.-led astronomy team discovers traces of the universe’s first stars

Just Posted

Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson and Laurie Thomasson dedicated a bench at Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll park to the memory of her late husband, Brian Thomasson (inset), a long-time Aldergrove resident remembered as a ‘huge community contributor.’ (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove park bench honours memory of a ‘huge community contributor’

James Shannon, Nicola Shannon, Danielle Snider, Cassie Unger are part of the newly Little Dipper Theatre Company. Their inaugural production will be presented in June at Bez Arts Hub. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Zeal to make hometown an art hub, Langley resident launches a theatre company

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

The car crash at 200th Street and 72 Avenue affected morning commute on Tuesday, May 7. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Car crash on a busy Langley intersection led to short traffic slowdown