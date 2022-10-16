VIDEO: Nathan Pachal wins Langley City mayoralty race

Mayor-elect will be working with a council of half incumbents and half newcomers

Nathan Pachal, the newly-elected mayor of Langley City, was celebrating with supporters Saturday night, Oct 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City mayor-elect Nathan Pachal is promising a more collaborative approach to government.

“I’m looking forward to working together with everyone in a good way,” Pachal told the Langley Advance Times Saturday night, Oct. 15, after he defeated incumbent Mayor Val van den Broek 2,434 to 1,290, taking 64 per cent of the ballots cast.

Pachal promised to “figure out the things where there’s common ground,” listing the imminent arrival of SkyTrain as one of the biggest challenges the City faces.

On social media, he thanked voters for putting their trust in him.

Thank you @LangleyCity_ for putting your trust in me. I look forward to working with our new Council to move in a good way for our community. pic.twitter.com/e5TVstlcZx — Nathan Pachal (@npachal) October 16, 2022

Mayor van den Broek could not be reached for comment immediately after the results.

Pachal will be working with a council of three incumbents — Paul Albrecht, Rosemary Wallace, and Teri James — and three fresh faces — Mike Solyom, Leith White and Delaney Mack.

Albrecht topped the council polls with 1,905 votes, or 50 per cent of all ballots.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years with a leader we can all support,” Albrecht said, describing himself as “humbled” by the support he received.

Newcomer Mike Solyom, who was second in the polling for councillors with 1,659 votes or 44 per cent of ballots cast, was “pleasantly surprised” by his success on his second try for council. He said Pachal had helped him by providing advice about how to run an effective campaign.

Solyom called the turnout “shockingly low,” given there were 30,000 eligible voters in Langley City.

Incumbent councillor Rosemary Wallace, third with 1,638 votes or 43 per cent, was at Pachal’s election night event, and noted that the mayor-elect delayed celebrating his win, until all the results for the rest of council were in.

Wallace, who has been dealing with a severe hip injury that prevented her from door-to-door campaigning, was “grateful” for the support.

She praised Pachal for bringing an “inclusive” approach to council.

“I’m looking forward to moving forward,” Wallace commented.

Incumbent Teri James, fourth with 1,524 votes or 43 per cent, was looking forward to a Pachal mayoralty, saying “I am excited to work with a cohesive council who will get things done.”

“I’m honestly looking at the next four years with optimism,” James said.

Fifth- and sixth-place councillors-elect Leith White (1,524 votes or 40 per cent) and Delaney Mack (1,416 votes or 38 per cent), who had been endorsed by van den Broek, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Incumbents Rudy Storteboom and Gayle Martin will not be returning, and both doubted they will be running again.

Sttyrtebo0om noted he has the “dubious distinction” of having lost three City elections, and it was “not likely” he would try again.

“[Voters] have delivered my retirement,” Storteboom remarked.

“He thanked his “family, friends, supporters and voters,” even those who didn’t vote for him, because they exercised their democratic rights.

Martin expects she will remain active in the community, but not as a councillor.

“I’ve had 32 good years,”Martin said.

”I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished overt that time.”

Both Martin and Storteboom said they were happy that Pachal had won.

