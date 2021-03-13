On Saturday, March 13, Donald and Ieneke Fairholm (L) were able to have their first lunch in a very long time with son Don, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and grandson Adrian, outdoors at Yorkson Community Park under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Saturday, March 13, Donald and Ieneke Fairholm (L) were able to have their first lunch in a very long time with son Don, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and grandson Adrian, outdoors at Yorkson Community Park under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: New COVID policy allowing small groups results in reunion for Langley family

For the first time in a long time, the Fairholms were able to have lunch with their son’s family

Willoughby resident Donald Fairhold called it a “small step” in the right direction.

On Saturday, March 13, the first weekend after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave a thumbs-up to small outdoor gatherings, Fairhold sat down to a casual lunch in Yorkson Community Park in Langley with his wife Ieneke, and son Don Fairhold, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and their son, three-year old Adrian, who had driven out from Abbotsford to visit.

“I think it’s a positive step,” said Fairhold.

“It’s the first time since the fall of last year that I can sit down to lunch with my son.”

It has been a long time since the two families have been able to get together like that, Stephanie said.

“We haven’t had a meal together since we were told not to,” she advised the Langley Advance Times, in between playing Frisbee with Adrian, who had also brought a basketball along for the reunion.

Don Fairhold was optimistic the announcement by Dr. Henry will lead to more steps moving the province toward normal.

“I am very hopeful,” he said.

“I’m just relieved,” Ieneke commented.

READ ALSO: Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Langley glass manufacturer

Both families wore masks when they weren’t eating.

Other small groups of people could seen congregating at the same park, taking advantage of the sunny weather.

READ ALSO: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

On Thursday Dr. Bonnie Henry announced outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people were now allowed, although it must be the same “safe 10,” similarly to last year’s “safe six.”

Henry said people must still keep up physical distancing even when meeting up outdoors with their “safe 10.”

Henry also relaxed rules around play dates for children, although she did note that children should choose a safe group of friends, stick to those children for their cohort and to keep it outdoors.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFamiliesLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Adrian Fairholm, 3, tosses a Frisbee at Yorkson Community Park on Saturday, March 3, as families go together under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Adrian Fairholm, 3, tosses a Frisbee at Yorkson Community Park on Saturday, March 3, as families go together under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort
Next story
Breonna Taylor’s family honours her legacy on the anniversary of her death

Just Posted

Some examples of spray-painted graffiti found by Fort Langley resident Bryan Miller, who is scheduled to appear before Langley Township council on March 8, 2021, to argue for a bylaw that would restrict spray paint sales to minors (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Spray paint restrictions pondered by Township council

Council will hear from staff about whether limiting sales to kids could reduce graffiti

On Saturday, March 13, Willoughby residents Donald and Ieneke Fairholm (L) were able to have their first lunch in a very long time with son Don, daughter-in-law Stephanie Spyksma and grandson Adrian, outdoors at Yorkson Community Park under new rules that allow small gatherings (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New COVID policy allowing small groups results in reunion for Langley family

For the first time in a long time, the Fairholms were able to have lunch with their son’s family

Rev. Andrew Halladay of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley City said not being able to hold funerals in person has been difficult for his congregation. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grief inescapable for those who have lost loved ones to COVID

Dealing with death has been difficult with so much on hold for a year

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant at 9785 201st Street in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at Langley glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Undated Google Street View image of Richard Bulpitt Elementary School (Google)
COVID cases reported at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Langley

Said to be self-isolating at home

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

Most Read