VIDEO: Newest trustee being sworn in tonight

Charlie Fox will become the latest board member for Langley School District Thursday night

A special board meeting is being held to swear in the newest school board trustee for Langley.

Charlie Fox won the Feb. 27 byelection, the retired school administrator and former Township councillor taking over the seat vacated in January when former board chair Megan Dykeman resigned to pursue her new post as MLA for Langley East.

Fox won the byelection with less than 1,000 votes, beating out his six competitors. He received 896 votes, his nearest competitor, Joel Neufeld received 700. Stacey Wakelin had 666 votes, followed by Phyllis Heppner who garnered 407, Holly Dickinson who received 332, Grant Gilmour who got 92, and Alex Joehl who received 50.

The swearing in ceremony is being livestreamed tonight, at 6 p.m., through the school board website. (Click on “here.”)

The event, being broadcast due to COVID safety and restrictions, will including singing of the national anthem, as well as an a Kwantlen First Nation welcome and honouring, and Fox’s affirmation of his oath of office.

• Stay tuned for more from Fox, following tonight’s swearing in ceremony.

