VIDEO: No-contact council meetings planned for both Langleys

City holds first telephone conference session, Township gives the idea preliminary approval

No-contact council meeting are coming to Langley City and Township.

On Monday, March 23rd, Langley City mayor Val van den Broek chaired a council meeting by telephone conference call.

She was at city hall with staff, while members of council phoned in.

“It went well,” was van den Broek’s assessment.

The new practice will remain in effect during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, van den Broek said.

City Chief Administrative Officer Francis Cheung was looking into video conference systems for future council meetings.

Councillor Nathan Pachal supported the move.

“Considering COVID-19 and the pandemic, it makes sense,” Pachal commented.

Pachal said holding public hearing will be a challenge under current conditions, and he would like the provincial government to provide some direction.

Later that same day, Langley Township mayor Jack Froese won preliminary approval for a council procedure bylaw amendment that will allow them to hold council meetings electronically.

Final approval was expected at a special meeting of council on Friday, March 27th.

“The threat of COVID-19 is causing things to change rapidly and constantly, and council is taking measures to stay on top of the situation,” Froese said.

He was speaking in council chambers, where some councillors were sitting at the delegation and press tables instead of the council table to ensure social distancing.

At the Monday meeting, Township council unanimously approved a budget with a reduced tax increase of two per cent across the board, roughly half what had been proposed.

It achieved the reduction by postponing projects like the new Yorkson park.

Councillor Bob Long called it a “COVID-19” budget, saying the Township had accidentally benefited by taking longer than most municipalities to approve a budget, something that allowed them to adjust it to reduce the financial burden for taxpayers during the crisis.

On Monday, Langley City announced a number of new restrictions to minimize contact with City staff, among them requiring building permit applications to be dropped off at a bin provided at the north entrance of city hall.

As well, all pre-application meetings have been cancelled and all inspections for business licence and occupied single-family dwellings “will pause until further notice” a City statement said.

As for other inspections, if City inspection staff “attend a job site and people in proximity to the inspection are presenting any signs of any illness, the inspection will not be conducted,” the statement warned.



