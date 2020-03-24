Langley City mayor Val van den Broek and Langley Township mayor Jack Froese. (file)

VIDEO: No-contact council meetings planned for both Langleys

City holds first telephone conference session, Township gives the idea preliminary approval

No-contact council meeting are coming to Langley City and Township.

On Monday, March 23rd, Langley City mayor Val van den Broek chaired a council meeting by telephone conference call.

She was at city hall with staff, while members of council phoned in.

“It went well,” was van den Broek’s assessment.

The new practice will remain in effect during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, van den Broek said.

City Chief Administrative Officer Francis Cheung was looking into video conference systems for future council meetings.

Councillor Nathan Pachal supported the move.

“Considering COVID-19 and the pandemic, it makes sense,” Pachal commented.

Pachal said holding public hearing will be a challenge under current conditions, and he would like the provincial government to provide some direction.

Later that same day, Langley Township mayor Jack Froese won preliminary approval for a council procedure bylaw amendment that will allow them to hold council meetings electronically.

Final approval was expected at a special meeting of council on Friday, March 27th.

“The threat of COVID-19 is causing things to change rapidly and constantly, and council is taking measures to stay on top of the situation,” Froese said.

He was speaking in council chambers, where some councillors were sitting at the delegation and press tables instead of the council table to ensure social distancing.

READ ALSO: Mayors appeal for civility during coronavirus crisis in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley City and Township announce ‘Level 1’ Emergency Operations Centre response

At the Monday meeting, Township council unanimously approved a budget with a reduced tax increase of two per cent across the board, roughly half what had been proposed.

It achieved the reduction by postponing projects like the new Yorkson park.

Councillor Bob Long called it a “COVID-19” budget, saying the Township had accidentally benefited by taking longer than most municipalities to approve a budget, something that allowed them to adjust it to reduce the financial burden for taxpayers during the crisis.

On Monday, Langley City announced a number of new restrictions to minimize contact with City staff, among them requiring building permit applications to be dropped off at a bin provided at the north entrance of city hall.

As well, all pre-application meetings have been cancelled and all inspections for business licence and occupied single-family dwellings “will pause until further notice” a City statement said.

As for other inspections, if City inspection staff “attend a job site and people in proximity to the inspection are presenting any signs of any illness, the inspection will not be conducted,” the statement warned.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 Canadian update: Massive job cuts at Westjet, Parliament session suspended
Next story
A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Just Posted

VIDEO: No-contact council meetings planned for both Langleys

City holds first telephone conference session, Township gives the idea preliminary approval

Abbotsford restaurant offering free tiffin service today

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill’s Abbotsford & Aldergrove locations running service on March 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Development of sci-fi show shot around Langley stalls amid pandemic

Hollywood’s pilot season – a busy time for the industry – has completely stopped due to COVID-19

WEATHER: Mix of sun and cloud expected in Langley

Temperatures to reach a high of 10 C

Gabby’s Country Cabaret visited by patron with confirmed case of COVID-19

Those in attendance on February 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to a coronavirus

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

It has issued a public warning about some of the scams out there, which in particular target the elderly

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs closure leaves some horsemen and horses with nowhere to go

Sandra Roberts says horsemen’s welfare not being addressed

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Most Read