VIDEO: No injuries in Friday night fire at Walnut Grove townhouse

Township crews responded to several structure fires including 210th Street and 88th Avenue

A townhouse unit went up in flames Friday evening at 210th Street and 88th Avenue in Walnut Grove.

Deputy Fire Chief Russell Jenkins said Township fire crews were called on scene at around 8:30 p.m.

“It started somehow on the exterior of two houses and spread to three units,” Jenkins explained.

READ MORE: Langley house fire blocks traffic both ways on 72nd Ave

He called the fire quite substantial and said it required six apparatuses to extinguish the blaze.

Jenkins added that there is significant water and fire damage to the structure, which is now currently under investigation.

There were no reported injuries, but one family has been displaced.

The Township was called to three separate structure fires on Friday evening while Langley City crews responded to a house fire at 198th Street and 47 Avenue.

More details to come.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________