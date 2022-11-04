VIDEO: North Langley schools temporarily locked down

Walnut Grove Secondary was in lockdown for at least 30 to 45 minutes Friday morning, Nov. 4, after reports of a gun on the property. RCMP and the emergency response team (ERT) were reportedly at the school, going room to room. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Walnut Grove Secondary was in lockdown for at least 30 to 45 minutes Friday morning, Nov. 4, after reports of a gun on the property. RCMP and the emergency response team (ERT) were reportedly at the school, going room to room. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Walnut Grove Secondary was in lockdown for at least 30 to 45 minutes Friday morning, Nov. 4, after reports of a gun on the property. RCMP and the emergency response team (ERT) were reportedly at the school, going room to room. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Walnut Grove Secondary was in lockdown for at least 30 to 45 minutes Friday morning, Nov. 4, after reports of a gun on the property. RCMP and the emergency response team (ERT) were reportedly at the school, going room to room. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Walnut Grove Secondary was in lockdown for at least 30 to 45 minutes Friday morning, Nov. 4, after reports of a gun on the property. RCMP and the emergency response team (ERT) were reportedly at the school, going room to room. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

A handful of North Langley public schools are on lockdown Friday morning.

The Langley Advance Times was contacted by at least one parent of students about the lockdown.

One student told a parent that there were law enforcement officials going through the classrooms.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a student received word that the lockdown had been lifted.

• More to come…

.

Breaking NewsLangley School District