VIDEO: North Langley schools temporarily locked down
Walnut Grove Secondary was in lockdown for at least 30 to 45 minutes Friday morning, Nov. 4, after reports of a gun on the property. RCMP and the emergency response team (ERT) were reportedly at the school, going room to room. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
A handful of North Langley public schools are on lockdown Friday morning.
The Langley Advance Times was contacted by at least one parent of students about the lockdown.
One student told a parent that there were law enforcement officials going through the classrooms.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a student received word that the lockdown had been lifted.
• More to come…
Breaking NewsLangley School District