VIDEO: On-ramp crash in Langley sends one to hospital

One person was rushed to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after a car collided with a semi-trailer truck Monday night in Langley.

Just after 7 p.m., Township of Langley crews were called to the 88th Avenue on-ramp to westbound Hwy. 1 for a report of a motor vehicle accident with a person trapped.

They arrived to find a small car with severe damage on the driver’s side and a semi truck with a damaged trailer.

Firefighters extricated the car driver who was transported by ambulance.

Langley RCMP and freeway patrol units closed the on-ramp to traffic while crews dealt with the crash.

Video and photos by Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services