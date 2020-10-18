VIDEO: One injured in Aldergrove stabbing

A stabbing in Aldergrove has sent one person was taken to hospital for treatment

Around 11:30pm Saturday night, Oct. 17, Langley crews responded to a report of a stabbing victim in the 26900 block of 27th Ave in Aldergrove.

Once RCMP secured the scene, paramedics and firefighters appear to have assisted a victim that was transported to hospital.

A BCAS air ambulance landed at nearby Betty Gilbert Elementary School.

RCMP could be seen coming and going from the basement door of a house with evidence bags and a Victim Services worker was on the scene.

More to come.



