VIDEO: One injured in crash on Hwy. 1 in Langley

One person was taken to hospital after a car ended up in the ditch on Hwy. 1 near the 216th overpass in Langley on Tuesday afternoon.

The car went off the road in the eastbound lane of the highway around 2 p.m.

Paramedics, Langley Township Fire and BC Highway Patrol attended the collision.

An eyewitness reported a female patient suffered what appeared to be serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called to assist at the scene.

There were long traffic delays eastbound on Hwy. 1 through Langley as a result.