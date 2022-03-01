VIDEO: One injured in crash on Hwy. 1 in Langley

One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

One person was taken to hospital after a car ended up in the ditch on Hwy. 1 near the 216th overpass in Langley on Tuesday afternoon.

The car went off the road in the eastbound lane of the highway around 2 p.m.

Paramedics, Langley Township Fire and BC Highway Patrol attended the collision.

An eyewitness reported a female patient suffered what appeared to be serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called to assist at the scene.

There were long traffic delays eastbound on Hwy. 1 through Langley as a result.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bashaw RCMPcar crashLangleyTraffic

Previous story
West Fraser temporarily adopts three day work week at B.C. lumber mills
Next story
Fears about the pandemic, climate change worsening anxiety in B.C.: study

Just Posted

An artist’s rendering of the proposed townhouses at Mary and King Street in Fort Langley. (Township of Langley)
Fort Langley residents have mixed reactions to townhouse plans

One person was transported to hospital what appeared to be serious injuries after a car ended up in the ditch on the eastbound lane of Hwy. 1 near 216th St. on Tuesday, March 1. in the middle of the afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: One injured in crash on Hwy. 1 in Langley

Langley Rivermen goaltender Jameson Kaine was one of three BCHL players named Stars of the Week. (file)
Langley Riverman netminder Jameson Kaine named BCHL player of the week

Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Aldergrove resident urges B.C. to protect farmland