VIDEO: One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Maple Ridge

One person was airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 25400 block of Lougheed Highway, near Spilsbury Street, on Aug. 31, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Officers investigated the crash scene in the 25400 block of Lougheed Highway, near Spilsbury Street, after one person was airlifted to hospital on Aug. 31, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday evening sent one person to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of a pick-up truck travelling in the 25400 block of Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street around 6 p.m. yesterday was left trapped inside the vehicle after it rolled onto its roof.

Maple Ridge firefighters extricated the individual from the vehicle, where they were then treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Westbound Lougheed Highway was closed in the area while Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known.

The News has reached out to the RCMP for more details. This story will be updated should more information become available.

