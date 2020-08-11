VIDEO: One reportedly injured in fire that destroyed Langley shop

Fire destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. It started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the fire department. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person was reportedly injured in a fire that destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 street in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Eyewitness Don Wagner, who lives across the street from the shop, said a neighbour banged on his door around 4 p.m. to alert him to the fire.

“I looked across and I could see the flames coming from over top of the roof,” Wagner described to the Langley Advance Times.

“I just started running because I knew Dennis [the owner] was home by himself and I figured he would be in peril there. So I figured, better go in get him out of there. I started screaming his name and sure enough, he was back there.”

Wagner said the neighbour’s son got Dennis out of the shop, while Wagner used a garden hose to try and keep the fire from spreading to a nearby house until firefighters arrived.

He said the owner suffered what appeared to be burns to his hand and nose, but the injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Multiple units of the Langley fire department, police and ambulance were called to the scene.

At one point, as many as a dozen fire trucks were on site.

READ ALSO: Langley fires prompt warning about balcony and deck fires

READ ALSO: Family struggles in aftermath of recent fire at Langley City condo

More details as they become available.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Fire destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. It started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the fire department. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fire destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. It started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the fire department. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Eyewitness Don Wagner described how he got the owner out of his burning shop in the 5300 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. The blaze started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the fire department.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)