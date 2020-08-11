Fire destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. It started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the fire department. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: One reportedly injured in fire that destroyed Langley shop

Blaze in 5300 block of 244 Street drew massive response

One person was reportedly injured in a fire that destroyed a shop in the 5300 block of 244 street in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Eyewitness Don Wagner, who lives across the street from the shop, said a neighbour banged on his door around 4 p.m. to alert him to the fire.

“I looked across and I could see the flames coming from over top of the roof,” Wagner described to the Langley Advance Times.

“I just started running because I knew Dennis [the owner] was home by himself and I figured he would be in peril there. So I figured, better go in get him out of there. I started screaming his name and sure enough, he was back there.”

Wagner said the neighbour’s son got Dennis out of the shop, while Wagner used a garden hose to try and keep the fire from spreading to a nearby house until firefighters arrived.

He said the owner suffered what appeared to be burns to his hand and nose, but the injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Multiple units of the Langley fire department, police and ambulance were called to the scene.

At one point, as many as a dozen fire trucks were on site.

READ ALSO: Langley fires prompt warning about balcony and deck fires

READ ALSO: Family struggles in aftermath of recent fire at Langley City condo

More details as they become available.


