One person suffered gunshot wounds after occupants of two vehicle started shooting at each other in Maple Ridge Saturday night, Aug. 1, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Maple Ridge News)

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

One person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Maple Ridge on Saturday night, Aug. 1.

When Ridge Meadows RCMP officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from a vehicle near Selkirk and 223rd, they located evidence of a shooting and cordoned off the area.

Local area residents reported a black SUV was seen speeding along Selkirk firing multiple shots at another vehicle.

A police statement called it an “isolated incident” that did not pose a threat to public safety.

Shortly afterwards, a white Hyundai Sonata with its passenger window shot out arrived at Ridge Meadows Hospital with a person suffering gunshot injuries.

That victim was later transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in undetermined condition.

RCMP locked down and cordoned off the entrance to the ER for a period of time.

More details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple RidgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Federal parties see drop in donations during height of pandemic
Next story
All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

Just Posted

SHARE: Campbell Valley park offers so many beautiful and tranquil sites

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

LETTER: Langley letter writer can’t presume to speak for others on border closure

Maple Ridge woman doesn’t want to be lumped in with local’s views on keeping Americans out of Canada

LETTER: Mislaid purse leads Langley woman to meeting two angels

Two strangers guarded her lost purse until she returned to a local park

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Finishing touches on new Aldergrove spray park completed just in time for heat wave

Langley Township’s hired construction for the project first began May 2019

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge closed due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Most Read