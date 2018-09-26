Family members have put up a billboard in an effort to locate Kristina Ward, who was last seen in Surrey. Supplied

VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

A year after Kristina Ward went missing in Langley, her family has installed a billboard appealing for help at her last known location.

The sign went up near 144 Street and 104 Avenue in Surrey, where a video recorded Ward walking with a man pushing a bike on Sept. 27 of last year, two days after she was reported missing in Langley.

The video was recorded some time between 7:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the man seen in the video has yet to be identified and investigators are “eager” to speak with him.

While the video was taken from quite a distance, someone may be familiar with the “gait or mannerisms of the male walking with Kristina,” Largy said.

Sept. 27 also marked the last time Kristina used her cellphone or accessed her bank accounts.

Kristina is now 21 years old and is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs. with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have received several tips relating to Kristina but none have proven fruitful, RCMP said.

Kristina’s mother, Lee Anne Ward issued an appeal to the public.

“All information is very important to the police in finding the whereabouts of our child,” Ward said.

“Even the smallest information one may consider as not of any importance may very well be the vital tip.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Someone knows where Kristina is,’ says her mom who hasn’t seen her since Sept. 25

When her disappearance was first reported, police described Kristina as “very naive.”

Her grandmother, Geraldine Silva, told a Langley RCMP press briefing that while her granddaughter is an adult, mentally she varies between the age of 12 and 16.

“She needs daily medication and it could be devastating to her without it,” Silva said.

“She can seizure and be in a catatonic state. She is vulnerable and she was lonely.”

Kristina lives in Abbotsford with her parents but was known to frequent Langley City’s downtown core and make visits to local homeless camps.

Her mother said she was just learning how to use transit at the time of her disappearance.

Kristina was reported missing to Abbotsford Police on Sept. 25, 2017.

Anyone with information that might assist police in locating Kristina Ward is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call BC Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

 

Family members have put up a billboard in an effort to locate Kristina Ward, who was last seen in Surrey. Photo supplied

A video camera captured the last known image of Kristina Ward on Sept. 27. Courtesy RCMP

Kristina Ward. Courtesy RCMP

Previous story
B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates
Next story
Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Just Posted

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve (updated)

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

BMX racing takes Langley barista to World Cup in Argentina

Drew Mechielsen encourages other girls to get involved in riding, whether competitive or not.

Aldergrove Mall site becomes election issue

Letter from developers supporting current Township council sparks flurry of responses

Glow festivities in Langley expand to include fall show

Langley nursery transforms greenhouses for a new fall festival of lights, pumpkins, and family fun.

Fort Langley to hold all-candidates meeting

A forum in the village includes Township of Langley school trustee, council, and mayoral candidates.

VIDEO: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

B.C. privacy watchdog worries that the cameras are a ‘slow creep’ to a surveillance state

5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

Most Read