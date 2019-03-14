Herring roe can be found washed up on shore from Comox to Parksville during their short spawning season. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

VIDEO: Opponents want federal government to shut down roe herring fishery

Pacific Wild is concerned about the impact the fishery could have on the marine ecosystem

Each year, millions of herring return to the Strait of Georgia to spawn, bringing many marine animals and fishing boats to the stretch between Comox and Parksville.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has again approved the catch of 20 per cent of the herring in this area, but some organizations, like Pacific Wild, are concerned about the effects on the many species that rely on herring for survival.

The roe herring fishery officially opened on March 9.


Seiners wait near shore at French Creek, hoping the waves will die down so they can get their nets in the water. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

Most Read