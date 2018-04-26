VIDEO: Overnight fire guts East Vancouver warehouse

A large overnight fire has left a Vancouver print shop destroyed.
At its peak, the three-alarm fire at a warehouse in the 1400 block of Pender Street saw 60 firefighters battle the blaze, which was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived, witnesses said the one-story building, which houses Metropolitan Fine Printers, had smoke billowing out of it, with a well-advanced fire inside.
The cause of the flames is still under investigation.
Photos at the scene of the 3rd alarm in the 1400 blk E Pender St earlier tonight.
60+ firefighters battled the blaze that destroyed a printing company. pic.twitter.com/tzIqkR2WCj
— Van Fire Fighters (@IAFF18) April 26, 2018
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
