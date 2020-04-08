VIDEO: Painting hearts to raise spirits in Langley City

Artist Judy Pohl was painting hearts on storefront windows in Langley City on Wednesday. April 8, for the ‘Community Strong’ initiative launched by the Downtown Langley Business Association. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Artist Judy Pohl was smiling as she applied the finishing touches to a row of painted hearts across the front window of Krazy Bob’s Music Emporium on the one-way in Langley City on Wednesday, April 8th.

“I’ve never had an experience like this, where everyone is grateful,” Pohl told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’ve never had so much fun.”

Pohl, of Judy’s Custom Art Services, has been applying hearts to Langley City storefronts as part of the “Community Strong” initiative launched by the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) to lift the spirits of local businesses.

It has also been a boost for Pohl, who said it has helped her shake off a “funk’ created by the depressing COVID-19 news.

“Selfishly, its amazing,” Pohl enthused.

Along with the hearts, businesses can have an encouraging message applied, Pohl explained.

Many are opting to thank first-responders while others are choosing words of encouragement for the whole community.

“Being out and doing this, and seeing people smile, it’s really nice,” Pohl commented.

Then, she packed up her paints and headed to another business.

Pohl is well know for her artist murals in downtown Langley City, with many examples viewable in the downtown core.

Teri James, DLBA executive director, said the idea was inspired by the sight of hearts painted on the windows of many local houses.

The storefront hearts aren’t just for the people walking by, they are also for the business owners, to let them know that they are not forgotten during the current crisis, Jame elaborated.

“When everyone unites to spread positivity, that’s when we truly see our community strength in coming together – even if it’s from a distance,” James said.

Businesses can get one window decorated at no charge, courtesy of the association and Pohl, who is charging less than her usual rates.

To have more than one window done, they will have to negotiate with Pohl, James said.

To take part, all a business owner has to do is should contact Pohl at 604-375-5970 and let her know their name and address.

It’s on a first-come, first served basis and about 20 businesses have signed up so far.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

