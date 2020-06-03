Health Care worker Angela Hay, a Murrayville resident, held up a sign of support with encouraging messages on both sides at a Wednesday demonstration of support at Langley Lodge (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Parking lot rally in support of Langley Lodge

“It’s important to let them know that we’re all thinking about them, and we’re here for them’

More than two dozen people turned out to show support for the Langley Lodge care home Wednesday afternoon, June 3.

Patricia White, who lives in the same Langley City neighborhood as the seniors care home, said the event, held in the Lodge parking lot, was organized by a group of people from an online Facebook page to boost the spirits of staff and residents at the facility, site of the worst COVID-19 outbreak to date in B.C.

“Langley Lodge is going through a rough time, and it’s important to let them know that we’re all thinking about them and we’re here for them,” White told the Langley Advance Times.

White praised the local No Frills Store for donating fruit and bottled water to be provided to staff at the Lodge.

She hopes there will be more demonstrations of support in the future.

“We want to inspire others to do the same thing in their communities,” White said.

“It’s okay to feel sad, it’s okay to be upset with what’s going, but at the end of the day, we’re all going through this together.”

Most of the the participants wore masks, and Kim Snow of Kimz Angels, the nonprofit that helps the homeless, arrived masked, gloved and wearing a hazmat suit.

“We love you,” Snow yelled, waving at people in the windows, who waved back.

Health Care worker Angela Hay, a Murrayville resident, arrived with a double-sided sign of support with encouraging messages on both sides.

“My neighbour’s mother is here and I understand how stressful it can be,” Hay commented.

Steve Elliot, better known as tribute performer “Elvis Elite,” drove his pink Cadillac in from Chilliwack to perform in the parking lot.

Elliot, who is also a painter, presented the Lodge with a portrait of a masked health care worker.

Also present was Langley Lodge board of directors president Deborah Silvester, who said demonstrations of support and appreciation are welcomed at the Lodge.

“It makes a difference,” Silvester commented .

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Surrey care workers hold demonstration of solidarity with Langley Lodge

Langley City councillor Rudy Storteboom said it was important to let the Lodge know “that our hearts and minds stay with them.”

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m., postal workers staged a drive-by show of support, making a slow pass through the parking lot with their horns honking. More than 20 vehicles took part.

The Langley non-profit care home has reported 23 deaths connected to the virus since the outbreak began on April 28 – the most deaths in any seniors care facility in B.C. since the pandemic was declared in early March.

Fraser Health authority has appointed its own director of pandemic response to provide oversight of the COVID-19 response at Langley Lodge.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley CitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Steve Elliot, better known as “Elvis Elite,” performed in the parking lot of Langley Lodge during a the demonstration of support Wednesday, June 3 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Steve Elliot, better known as “Elvis Elite,” donated a painting to Langley Lodge at a the demonstration of support Wednesday, June 3 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Staff at Langley Lodge watched the demonstration of support Wednesday, June 3 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
COVID claims 23rd Langley Lodge patient, making it the deadliest outbreak in B.C.

Just Posted

COVID claims 23rd Langley Lodge patient, making it the deadliest outbreak in B.C.

Coronavirus kills another senior at Langley care home, bringing B.C. total to 166

VIDEO: Parking lot rally in support of Langley Lodge

“It’s important to let them know that we’re all thinking about them, and we’re here for them’

Langley daughter recalls last words spoken to mother who died of COVID-19 on 88th birthday

Verna Clarke was more than a senior with dementia who died of COVID at Langley Lodge, she was ‘loved’

Langley grads mark a milestone amid a pandemic

Many local schools are finding ways to celebrate Grade 12 students

Aldergrove 60-year-old can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ronald Cumiskey plans to use his Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home, and his daughters

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: Internal investigation into aggressive arrest by Kelowna Mountie

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Family of dead B.C. football star urge changes to mental health policies in hospitals

Uko family disappointed in actions of Regina hospital, hosting public funeral service this weekend

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Maple Ridge woman fights WorkSafe BC over police widow’s pension

Dalila Vroom says husband, Const. Rob Vroom, died as a result of PTSD from time with Abbotsford PD

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Most Read