Shane MacKichan photo

Shane MacKichan photo

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by semi-truck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police working to confirm identity of deceased man

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Wednesday night (Oct. 20).

Emergency crews responded to reports of the collision at 9:49 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Sumas Way and McCallum Road, according to Abbotsford Police.

The man was transported to hospital by paramedics, but died of his injuries. Abbotsford Police said they are working to confirm his identity.

The truck driver remained on scene and was not injured but was “very shaken by this incident,” police said.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate the crash.

Highway 1 was closed between Sumas Way and McCallum Road for several hours, but reopened shortly before midnight.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from anyone who might have been commuting in the area near the time of the crash: 604-859-5225.

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsford

 

Shane MacKichan photo

Shane MacKichan photo

Investigators look at the front of a semi-truck which struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night (Oct. 20) on Highway 1 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Investigators look at the front of a semi-truck which struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night (Oct. 20) on Highway 1 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
Beloved dog dies on flight from China; B.C. woman demands action from airline
Next story
1,705 people victims of unprovoked assaults in Vancouver since September 2020, police say

Just Posted

Langley still has among the highest COVID-19 case rates in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley area. (BCCDC)
Langley COVID numbers rise as provincial levels plateau and drop

A sign appealing for help faces the home of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera. (Langley Advance Times file)
Detectives mum on case of Naomi Onotera, Langley RCMP say no concerns of public safety

Marilyn Crosby admires a mighty royal oak tree that stands next to the palisades of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. The tree, according to Crosby, was planted in 1953. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Admiring an 68-year-old mighty oak

City councillors Gayle Martin, Rudy Storteboom and Rosemary Wallace. Council voted to add Langley Food Bank and the Penny Pincher Thrift Shop and two other nonprofit groups to a list of tax-exempt properties on Monday, Oct. 18. (files)
VIDEO: Tax breaks for food bank and hospital auxiliary thrift store win final approval from Langley City council