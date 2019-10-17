VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:30 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford on Thursday morning.

The victim was struck by a vehicle heading south around 6:30 a.m. near the highway’s intersection with Townshipline Road.

Photos taken by an Abbotsford News freelancer show a body covered by a tarp laying on the side of the road.

A helicopter airlift was requested, but was called off shortly after.

Southbound traffic is completely blocked off as Abbotsford police conduct an investigation.

KAM Productions video: