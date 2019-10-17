VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:30 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford on Thursday morning.

The victim was struck by a vehicle heading south around 6:30 a.m. near the highway’s intersection with Townshipline Road.

Photos taken by an Abbotsford News freelancer show a body covered by a tarp laying on the side of the road.

A helicopter airlift was requested, but was called off shortly after.

Southbound traffic is completely blocked off as Abbotsford police conduct an investigation.

KAM Productions video:

RELATED: Southbound crash on Highway 11 has traffic completely blocked at Townshipline Road in Abbotsford

Previous story
Democrat Elijah Cummings, who led Trump impeachment probe, has died

Just Posted

VIDEO: British couple vacationing detained after ‘accidentally’ crossing Langley-Lynden border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

Sports briefs: Spartans swamp cascades, injuries plague Fraser Valley Thunderbirds, Langley golfers win in Richmond

Local interest sports stories

VIDEO: Langley man wants to recycle election signs into sleeping mats for the homeless

Rather than send them to landfills, former council candidate says signs can be repurposed

Diwali celebrations to be held across the world, including Langley

Muriel Arnason Library and Township of Langley hold festival of lights, Saturday, Oct. 26

PHOTOS: The Aldergrove library welcomes joyful sounds for its 60th birthday

A celebration with cake, costumes, and a cappella

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:30 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

In the news: Legal pot celebrates first birthday, leaders hit final strides of campaign

Campaign stays hot as election creeps closer

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Drop, cover and hold on: Thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

This year’s drill comes as scientists announce discovery of ‘stormquakes,’ an earthquake and hurricane

Most Read