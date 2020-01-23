VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

What could have been a scary-looking accident involving a person in a wheelchair was narrowly avoided in Kelowna last week.

Dashcam footage shows a busy, snowy and congested intersection in Rutland where a person in a wheelchair starts to cross the street, but as the light turns to green cars begin to go through the intersection without seeing the crossing pedestrian and coming within inches to hitting the wheelchair.

The video, taken by Twitter user John Verwoerd, was reportedly caught on Jan. 16.

There were no reports of injuries.

READ MORE: Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

READ MORE: UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations for shower program

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Langley curlers head for showdown in Cranbrook

Team Tardi will be competing in the B.C. men’s championships next week in the Kootenays

White Rock woman seeks fellow hockey players for BC 55+ Games

Sue Rittinger aiming to put Zone 3 women’s team together in time for September event

Cultural Connections Gallery welcomes figurines and pottery from renowned Korean artists

Artwork from Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim on display at Langley City Hall

Donate blood with the Vancouver Giants

Hockey Gives Blood gives fans a chance to donate on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Fraser Valley poultry producer’s $130,000 fight with the CFIA earns him a red-tape award

Canadian Federation of Independent Business Paperweight Awards ‘honour’ government over-regulation

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Most Read