VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

A car crashing into a Surrey building Tuesday night sent the driver and a victim inside the structure to hospital.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Surrey RCMP received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle colliding into a building in the 13200-block of King George Boulevard.

Mounties, paramedics, and firefighters all attended to find a grey Honda Civic driven off the roadway and into a building, badly damaging an exterior wall, said Staff Sgt. M.A. Hedderson.

It’s believed the driver of the Civic was turning westbound onto King George, off 132nd Avenue, when she lost control and slammed into the office area of a building. There are reports three people were inside at the time.

One man, working inside, had part of the wall collapse onto him, Hedderson reported.

The building involved used to be a motel, but has since been converted to Peterson Place, a social housing facility run by Fraserside Community Services Society.

Both the Surrey woman driving the car, and the man inside were taken to hospital with what the officer described as minor injuries.

“The driver has been released from the hospital, and is speaking with the police,” Hedderson said.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, witnesses observed there was a new driver’s “N” on the back of the car, but it’s unclear at this time if it was a new driver manouvring the vehicle.

The matter is still under investigation, Hedderson said.

“Speed and impairment have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision.”

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have video surveillance, or dashcam video to call the 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers in reference to Surrey RCMP file # 2019-050385.

King George Boulevard, northbound, was closed much of the night while RCMP continued their investigation.

 

