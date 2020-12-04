VIDEO: Pickup severs pipe in Langley, leaves TWU without water

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 where the lone driver of a pickup truck damaged a water main leaving Trinity Western University without water. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 where the lone driver of a pickup truck damaged a water main leaving Trinity Western University without water. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 where the lone driver of a pickup truck damaged a water main leaving Trinity Western University without water. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 where the lone driver of a pickup truck damaged a water main leaving Trinity Western University without water. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 where the lone driver of a pickup truck damaged a water main leaving Trinity Western University without water. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 where the lone driver of a pickup truck damaged a water main leaving Trinity Western University without water. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University is without water after the driver of a pickup truck veered off the road Thursday night damaging a water pipe.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to the 7500-block of Glover Rd. just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a crash, according to Russ Jenkins, deputy fire chief.

A pickup truck left the road and severed the water main leading to the Langley-based university, Jenkins explained.

“There is no water at Trinity Western University at this time,” he said.

READ MORE: Township told to tighten control of big projects by Auditor General for Local Government

The broken value continued to eject water 75+ feet in the air for many hours while Township crews worked to turn off the water, according to a witness on the scene.

Jenkins said crews were able to clear the area by midnight.

The lone driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the crash is not known.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Township of Langley for comment on when water is expected to be restored to the area.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

firefightersLangley Townshipmotor vehicle crash