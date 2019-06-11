VIDEO: Plane reportedly on fire above Abbotsford was actually a tarp

Emergency crews raced to Whatcom area after report of a crashing aircraft

Fire in the sky? Nope. Just a tarp blowin’ in the wind.

Abbotsford emergency crews raced to the Whatcom area on Sunday for a report of a plane on fire and crashing.

It was, thankfully, nothing of the sort.

When crews arrived, they found something a little more mundane: a very large loose tarp being corralled by a Sumas Prairie farmer.

A motorist had reported a possible plane, ultralight or glider on fire in the sky.

“It looked like something was coming down in flames, I guess,” assistant fire chief Craig Leighton said Monday.

Several fire trucks raced to the scene and scoured the area for the plane, which Leighton noted could, theoretically, have been hard to find given the size of the area and the possible small size of the (also theoretical) aircraft.

Eventually, crews came across paramedics who had found the non-plane and its owner: a farmer whose large field tarp had gotten loose and blown up into the air.

“We put two and two together,” Leighton said.

Video and footage taken from cars on the highway show a large piece of plastic swirling in the air.

Leighton said the public is encouraged to call in when they spot something amiss that may require an urgent response. But, he said, it helps if callers stay in the area to assist crews to find whatever it is they saw.

“You just don’t know what you have until you get there,” he said.

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Just Posted

Langley mayor to take up cause of ER parking fees with FHA

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in South Langley, Surrey

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

A new end of summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

VIDEO: An alternative to the rush hour blues at Langley shared office space

CoWorks by Elevate facility on Fraser is the second opened by company in Lower Mainland

Community Day combines with Food Truck Festival for Langley event

Langley City’s 25th annual Community Day festivities get underway this weekend

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

VIDEO: Plane reportedly on fire above Abbotsford was actually a tarp

Emergency crews raced to Whatcom area after report of a crashing aircraft

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Most Read