Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Mounties track down fleeing man in downtown residential neighbourhoods.

A constant hum of a helicopter circling the skies over a Lower Mainland community Friday night came to an end with a man taken into police custody.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, a suspect vehicle was believed to be evading police on the Langley-Surrey border when the incident took a turn onto a residential street in the Nicomekl neighbourhood of Langley City.

The suspect car – a Dodge Charger – was tracked to 53rd Avenue just east of 200th Street where it was driven up onto a sidewalk and its occupant/s fled on foot into the downtown residential area.

With the assistance of the Air 1 helicopter and the police dog service unit, Langley RCMP on the ground took about an hour to hunt down at least one suspect. The person or persons were found just a short distance away from where the car was dumped – at 203rd Street and 54th Avenue.

It is not yet known why this vehicle and its occupant/s were wanted by police, or if it related in any way to the earlier RCMP-involved accident a few hours earlier that evening, at 200th Street and 56th Avenue.

• More to come

 

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Previous story
Worker dies at New Westminster truck-trailer facility, coroner investigating

Just Posted

Alleged gangster arrested for second time in less than two weeks

Harniel Singh, 22, of Abbotsford now faces almost 10 charges

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

New Community Input Group Task Force sparks heated debate from council

Fox says task force will help council engage with residents; Richter says it is ‘disruptive’

Ride Into History charity needs volunteers

The Fraser Valley event is hoping to find some volunteers now for vital prep work.

North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

More than 200 volunteers join forces to make May 12 appreciation event happen

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Mounties track down fleeing man in downtown residential neighbourhoods.

UPDATE: RCMP say 14 dead after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Fourteen others taken to hospital after tragic accident in Saskatchewan

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Worker dies at New Westminster truck-trailer facility, coroner investigating

Officers are investigating a death in the Queensborough neighbourhood involving a semi-truck

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Most Read