VIDEO: Police close off 16th Avenue

Fire crews were initially called to a report of a motor vehicle accident

Police closed off 16th Avenue between 232nd and 240th streets in Aldergrove Saturday night at the site of a reported motor vehicle accident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police closed off 16th Avenue between 232nd and 240th streets in Langley early Saturday night.

Fire crews were called in to a reported motor vehicle accident around 6 p.m.

Tow trucks could be observed removing a vehicle from the scene.

Residents of the area were not being allowed past the police.

One semi trailer could be seen slowly backing up.

One person who lives in the area told the Langley Advance Times two vehicles had ended up in a ditch.

More to come.

