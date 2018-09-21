VIDEO: Police cooperation leads to arrest and interception of stolen Langley truck

A pickup was stolen in Langley early Friday morning and crashed in Burnaby later in the day.

A pickup truck stolen from Langley Friday morning was recovered after a crash in Burnaby later in the day.

A number of police agencies were involved in intercepting what Lower Mainland District RCMP Insp. Dale Carr said as a stolen black Ford F150.

“At approximately 2 p.m., police officers intercepted a stolen black Ford F150 truck after it was involved in a collision in the 3800-block of Nithsdate Street in Burnaby,” Carr said.

“No one was injured in that collision,” he specified.

Through a coordinated effort which involved officers from Langley, Surrey, and Burnaby RCMP, as well as New Westminster and Vancouver Police, plus the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Air 1, an adult male was arrested.

No charges have been laid, Carr added, noting the investigation is on-going.

In the meantime, he’s asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous they can contact CrimeStoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

He noted that no further information will be released by Surrey RCMP until Monday.