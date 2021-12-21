VIDEO: Police respond to a stabbing in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a home for reports of a male stabbed in the chest. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a home for reports of a male stabbed in the chest. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a home for reports of a male stabbed in the chest. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a home for reports of a male stabbed in the chest. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a home for reports of a male stabbed in the chest. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a home for reports of a male stabbed in the chest. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Police search a back alley after a stabbing in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Police try to gain entry into a house after a stabbing in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Police surround a house after a stabbing in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Police surround a house after a stabbing in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A stabbing incident has drawn several police cars to a Maple Ridge neighbourhood.

A call for a stabbing in the 11300-block of 207th Street, came in just after noon on Tuesday. The Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to the call with around eight police cars present at one point. Both uniformed, as well as non-uniformed police attended the incident.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to the report of a possible stabbing in the 11300 block of 207th Street. One man was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services. The Investigational Support Team and Serious Crime Unit is on scene with frontline officers,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

The house where the incident occurred has been taped-off by the police.

A witness on scene told The News that a man was stabbed at 11384 207th Street before he ran to a neighbouring house seeking help. The witness said he saw the man banging on his neighbours door and went over to see what was going on. The man told him he was stabbed and begged him for help. The witness then checked out the victim’s wounds – one stab wound to the chest, he said, and one to the victim’s hand – and he applied pressure as he called 9-1-1.

There wasn’t a lot of blood, noted the witness because the man was wearing a lot of clothing.

“He was very scared,” he said, adding that his hands were also cut up because he jumped through a glass window to escape his attacker.

While the witness was tending to the man another man yelled at him saying, don’t protect him, he’s a woman beater.

Just as help arrived the man was starting to lose consciousness, the witness reported, adding that when he was crouched over and bleeding, he begged him to call his mother so he could say goodbye to her.

The stabbing has already drawn a lot of residents of the area to the scene, and many have been quoted as mentioning this house as a problem house with several issues in the past.

“All parties were known to each other and this is an isolated incident,” updated Klaussner, confirming that there was no further risk to the public.

