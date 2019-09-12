VIDEO: Police seek alleged robber who choked two victims until they passed out

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

In this handout photo, released Sept. 12, 2019, the suspect is pictured at Stadium SkyTrain Station on Aug. 20, 2019, prior to allegedly choking and robbing a 26-year-old man. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Transit police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two robberies who choked the victims until they became unconscious.

The first incident occurred in the early morning of Aug. 18, at about 12:15 a.m., the suspect befriended a 45-year-old man while on a bus headed toward the Marine Drive Canada Line station, according to a news release on Thursday.

The suspect followed him off the bus to an unknown location near the station. The suspect asked for a cigarette and, when the victim refused, walked away only to return, tackling the victim and putting him in a headlock until he passed out.

When the victim woke up, the suspect demanded he buy him a drink at the station, and when the victim went into a store to buy the drink, the suspect fled with the victim’s phone via the SkyTrain.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 20 at approximately 11:45 p.m., when the same suspect approached a 26-year-old man as he entered the Stadium SkyTrain Station.

The suspect started talking to him, but he felt unsafe and tried to leave. The suspect grabbed him, police said, put him in a headlock and choked him until he was unconscious.

The suspect stole the second victim’s wallet. His credit card was later used to make a $400 purchase from a convenience store.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Indigenous man in his late 30s, about 5’8 to 5’10, with a stocky build and short brown hair.

In both circumstances, he had a pair of unique, white-framed glasses with reflective lenses worn propped up on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 or send a text to 87-77-77 and referring to file 2019-15236.


