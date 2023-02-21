Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Police standoff ends peacefully in Aldergrove

Officers called to investigate report of distraught man

Police are releasing few details about an overnight four-hour standoff in Aldergrove that ended peacefully.

Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP, said police were called to the 26700- block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man.

After about four hours, the incident ended “with no serious injuries” reported and one person being transported to hospital for “further assessment,” Van Herk said.

“There was no threat to the public,” Van Herk added.

A Langley Advance Times freelancer reported multiple police units on the scene, including an armoured vehicle and what appeared to be heavily-armed members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

AldergroveLangleyRCMP

