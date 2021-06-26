(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Police standoff with man at Langley townhouse complex

The hours-long incident started Saturday at around 8:30 a.m.

Police swarmed a townhouse complex in Langley Saturday morning in what appeared to be an hours-long standoff between authorities and one man.

The man shouted at police from a balcony at a townhouse complex in 20100-block of 68 Avenue, a staff reporter on the scene witnessed.

A bystander told the Advance Times he had jumped from one balcony to another.

The incident, which began at around 8:30 a.m., ended with an ambulance leaving the scene 10:15 a.m., escorted by a police cruiser.

Langley RCMP is expected to release more information later in the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Entire B.C. school district shutting its doors Monday due to heat wave

Just Posted

Sunset at Crescent Beach. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Painful Truth: When memory meets money

Lily Garden, a Melissa Clark painting. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley artists hosts outdoor show and sale

(Wikimedia Commons)
Libraries, museums open around Langley to soak up air conditioning

(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police standoff with man at Langley townhouse complex