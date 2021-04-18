VIDEO: Porsche replica car catches fire on Langley road

A classic Porsche replica caught fire on a local road Saturday evening, prompting a response from the Township of Langley fire department.

“The car was fully involved when our crews arrived,” explained Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief.

“They were able to knock it down fairly quickly with an attack line. Looking at the vehicle information it looks like it was a ‘ubuilt’ modified car.”

Darren Carlson was at the scene when the vehicle fire broke out and witnessed what he called a quick response from firefighters.

“[The] owner was there and was feeling pretty bad about the whole thing,” he said, describing the vehicle as a Intermeccanica 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster replica.

The vehicle owner was able to remove some personal items from the trunk of the car, Carlson said, noting that it was located at front rather than the rear where the fire began.

“We had nothing to put it out with, so all we could do is watch, unfortunately,” he said.

READ MORE: Bill for meth lab fire leads to lawsuit against Langley Township

Carlson said the incident happened at the corner of 66th Avenue and 203rd Street around 6 p.m.

“We had a tense minute when the car started moving forward under its own power even though the engine was not running,” he recalled.

“The fire must have burned a cable creating a circuit because the starter engaged and with the car in gear it started moving forward.”

First responders did not determine a cause. Hewitson said it will be left with the insurance company to investigate.

“We don’t typically determine cause of vehicle fires unless criminal activity is suspected,” he explained.

