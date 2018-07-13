VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

Driver threatens APD member while being detained

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a parked truck, sending it into the gate of an Abbotsford house yesterday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a car travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into the truck and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services attended to check the driver out.

Upon their arrival, the driver fled on foot and AFRS members and the Abbotsford Police Department followed, stopped and detained the driver several blocks away.

As he was being checked, the driver was aggressive to an APD member and at one point threatened him.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

More to come.

