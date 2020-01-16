VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to Rugby League World Cup 2021 ambassador James Simpson in the gardens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, taking on his first royal duties since a pivotal summit with Queen Elizabeth II on his future role in the royal family.

Harry is expected to carry on as normal, with no immediate plans to be reunited with his wife Meghan, who travelled to Canada after the couple released a bombshell statement last week announcing their wish to step back from royal duties. He is set to carry on meetings into next week, Britain’s Press Association reported.

The monarch brokered a deal on Monday that determined there would be “a period of transition” to sort out the complicated matter of how to be a part-time royal. Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the U.K. as things are sorted out.

In his first engagement since the crisis emerged, Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

In the meantime, he has released two video statements on causes he has long championed: mental health and the Invictus Games.

In the first video, he introduced a new initiative to champion the importance of mental health for those who play rugby. The initiative aims to combine sport with mental health awareness at a time when suicide is the leading cause of death for men between the ages of 20 and 49 in the UK.

In footage posted on the Sussexroyal Instagram page, he also launched the next leg of the Invictus Games for wounded service personnel and veterans. The event will be held in Dusseldorf in 2022.

ALSO READ: Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

“I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!” Harry said. “I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal
Next story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Langley public schools open as flurries remain in Thursday forecast

TransLink services are operating

Plans to widen 208th Street get another look from Township council

Council voted to take another look at a plan to use development fees

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Jan. 15, 2020 edition

Community Calendar is in Wednesday’s print edition. Arts Calendar is in the Friday print edition

No charges for Langley officer in incident that flung motorcyclist 23 metres

Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop

VIDEO: George Preston Rec Centre readies for curlers competing at the Canadian Juniors

Tournament runs Jan. 18 to 26, with 28 teams coming to Langley for shot at Worlds in Russia

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

Abbotsford snowplow driver has advice for winter drivers

Curtis Jones is frustrated with drivers not using common sense

Most Read